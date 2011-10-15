Join our Mailing List



International Leisure world was first published in 2005 to satisfy the specific requirement to serve the Russian luxury travel segment.

Following our successful launch, extensive market research was made to accurately evaluate the requirements of our readers and advertisers. As a result many changes have been made to the publication to satisfy the demands of elite Russian travellers and their travel agents.

The revised International Leisure World is a unique publication concept in Russia, and is specifically designed to suit the requirements of International Luxury Travel suppliers and our Russian readers.

Published in Summer each year, International Leisure World is a high quality publication purposefully designed as an easily readable directory of International Luxury Travel.

With a print run of 35,000 copies, International Leisure World targets both the elite Russian traveller and their travel agents. One third of the copies are mailed directly to high-level Russian consumers to act as their guide for the coming Winter and Summer seasons. Substantial numbers are also sent directly to leading specialised Russian travel companies. The balance will be distributed though a well established network of elite events and exclusive outlets.